In Iraq’s Kirkuk, reptiles step out of fear and into the open

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

For many in the Iraqi province of Kirkuk, snakes and scorpions trigger a simple reflex: kill. This week, however, that instinct briefly gave way to curiosity.

At the province’s first public reptile exhibition, dozens of venomous and non-venomous species were displayed behind glass, drawing hundreds of families, children, and young people. Phones replaced sticks as visitors gathered around enclosures, listening as organizers explained how to tell danger from myth and why reptiles play a role in Iraq’s fragile ecological balance.

“I never imagined I would stand this close to a snake without panic,” said Asmaa Ali, one of the visitors. She expressed that the exhibition changed her perception and highlighted the need for wildlife reserves that protect animals while serving educational and tourism purposes, adding that the turnout reflected a public appetite for environmental initiatives.

The event was organized by the Iraqi Reptile Breeding Team, which travelled about 250 kilometers from Baghdad to Kirkuk in coordination with local authorities and the Baghdad Reptile Breeders Association. Security was tight, but the message was straightforward.

“This is about correcting fear,” said coordinator Murad Jan. “People kill reptiles because they do not know them. Many control pests and help protect crops. They are part of the environment.”

Weeks of preparation went into transporting and housing animals rarely seen alive in public. Abdul Salam Duraid, a member of the team, said all species were handled under strict safety standards. “They are not aggressive by nature,” he said. “Awareness allows coexistence.”

That message resonates in Iraq, where urban expansion, climate change, and unregulated hunting have eroded wildlife habitats. Reptiles, often dismissed or feared, are particularly exposed to random killing and trafficking.

Wissam Sabah, head of the Iraqi Reptile Breeders Association, said such exhibitions compensate for the lack of official wildlife protection in many provinces. He urged the creation of specialist reserves, warning that Iraq’s biodiversity, especially reptiles, is steadily shrinking under development and environmental pressure.

For a few hours in Kirkuk, fear gave way to this attention. Whether that shift endures may depend on whether moments like these—children studying snakes instead of fleeing them—can reshape habits formed over generations.