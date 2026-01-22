France pushes EU action against Muslim Brotherhood

Shafaq News– Paris

France’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution urging the government to press the European Union to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

According to Assembly records, the resolution, introduced by lawmakers from the conservative Les Republicains, calls on Paris to lobby EU institutions to impose asset freezes, restrict funding, and tighten security scrutiny of Brotherhood-linked networks.

Members of left-wing France Unbowed opposed the move during the session, warning that it risks stigmatizing Muslims and conflating extremist activity with religious practice.

The vote follows warnings issued in 2025 by France’s Interior Ministry about alleged Brotherhood-linked influence within civic associations, education and places of worship, which prompted calls for stronger oversight of financing and organizational activity.

The European Union has not designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group, and EU institutions did not immediately comment. However, several member states, including Austria, Germany and Belgium, have previously backed tighter controls on groups suspected of links to "political Islam."

Outside Europe, the United States has designated several Brotherhood-affiliated groups as terrorist organizations, citing alleged ties to Hamas, while Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have listed the movement in full.

