France and EU praise Iraq’s elections as milestone of democratic progress

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 19:30)

France and the European Union on Wednesday welcomed Iraq’s parliamentary elections held on November 11, describing the vote as a key step in strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and political stability.

In a statement, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said the “smooth unfolding” of the elections across Iraq on the scheduled date reflects the nation’s resilience amid regional upheavals in recent months. Paris reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Iraq “as it strengthens its institutions and works toward regional peace and stability,” stressing continued cooperation with Baghdad in security, governance, and reconstruction.

The Delegation of the European Union to Iraq also commended Iraqis “for exercising their democratic right to vote,” calling the elections an important opportunity to ensure inclusiveness, accountability, and institutional consolidation. The EU welcomed the work of the Iraqi authorities, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), and civil society in organizing the polls.

According to IHEC, voter participation reached about 56 percent nationwide, and no major security incidents were recorded during the process.

The EU urged Iraqi political forces to support the formation of a government that reflects the will of the people, reaffirming its “unequivocal support for Iraq’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

