First in EU: Ireland to prohibit trade with Israeli settlements

Shafaq News/ Ireland will begin drafting legislation this week to prohibit trade with companies operating in Israeli settlements, Foreign Minister Simon Harris confirmed on Monday.

Harris, who will present the bill on May 27, said it will target goods and services linked to settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas deemed illegal under international law.

“It is clear war crimes are taking place, children are being starved, and food is being used as a weapon of war,” Harris said. “The world has not done enough — and we must act.”

The bill would make Ireland the first EU member state to enforce such restrictions. Although trade volume is minimal—€685,000 over four years—Harris stressed the political urgency and called for suspending the EU-Israel trade agreement. “It cannot be business as usual whilst this is being carried out in Gaza.”

Notably, Ireland was one of the first European countries to recognize the State of Palestine, alongside Spain and Norway. However, the European Commission as a whole has not yet issued a position on the proposal.