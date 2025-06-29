Iranian Consul: Iran-Iraq trade unaffected by Israel’s offensive

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Tehran’s trade with Iraq remained stable during Israel’s 12-day offensive against Iran, Iranian Consul in al-Sulaymaniyah Muhammed Mahmudian confirmed on Sunday.

At a press conference, Mahmudian stressed that commerce and travel between the two countries continued uninterrupted, highlighting what he described as “deep and resilient” economic ties. He added that Iran continued to receive Iraqi visitors throughout the conflict.

Mahmudian accused Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure and the families of military officials, asserting that Iran’s actions were purely defensive and rooted in a commitment to peace.

Regarding Gaza, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for any nation confronting what he termed Israeli aggression.

His remarks come just days after a “fragile” ceasefire between Iran and Israel, following a wave of missile exchanges and US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.