Kurdistan confirms stable supplies despite regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Markets in Al-Sulaymaniyah remain stable with sufficient supplies of food and essential goods, the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported, despite heightened tensions following Iran-Israel airstrikes.

In a statement released on Sunday, the chamber confirmed that the import activity continues uninterrupted, stressing that the warehouse inventories are sufficient to meet demand for several months.

The Chamber is coordinating closely with government bodies and the private sector to maintain price stability, ensuring the steady flow of goods. Residents were further encouraged to avoid panic buying, disregarding rumors suggesting shortages.

The announcement comes amid growing concern among traders and residents over rising gold prices and a stronger dollar, with many turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid regional uncertainty. Meanwhile, food prices have also increased, adding further pressure on household purchasing power.