Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognize Palestinian State amid tensions with Israel

Spain, Norway, and Ireland formally recognized the state of Palestine. The recognition aims to increase international pressure on Israel following last year's Hamas-led attack. This decision, although symbolically significant, will not immediately impact the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the decision in a televised address, emphasizing the goal of achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This recognition marks a notable achievement for the Palestinian cause, lending international legitimacy to their struggle amidst widespread concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of complicity in inciting genocide and war crimes against Jews. Ireland and Norway followed Spain's lead, formalizing their decisions announced the previous week. Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, while Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide highlighted Norway's long-standing support for a Palestinian state.

The recognition by these three European nations adds pressure on other Western powers, particularly within the European Union, to reconsider their stance on Palestine. Currently, only seven EU countries recognize Palestine, with the recent additions of Spain and Ireland increasing that number.

The EU's relations with Israel have deteriorated, with discussions of potential sanctions against Israel emerging. Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, has supported the International Criminal Court's efforts to seek arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.

The formal recognition comes seven months into Israel's extensive military campaign following the October 7 Hamas attack. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with 1,200 Israelis killed and approximately 36,000 Palestinians reported dead by Palestinian authorities and international organizations.

Israeli authorities summoned the ambassadors of Spain, Norway, and Ireland to protest the recognition. Meanwhile, Slovenia and Finland have indicated potential future recognition of a Palestinian state.

The United States and the United Kingdom, among other Western nations, continue to support a negotiated two-state solution. Spain's Sánchez reiterated his commitment to peace, calling for a permanent ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid for Gaza, along with the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Ireland and Norway plan to enhance their diplomatic presence in Palestine, with Ireland appointing an ambassador and establishing an embassy in Ramallah, and Norway upgrading its diplomatic office to an embassy.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide criticized the Israeli government's lack of constructive engagement, stating the recognition supports moderate forces in both countries. Spain, maintaining its consulate in Jerusalem, expressed its continued support for the two-state solution while rejecting Hamas.