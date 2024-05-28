Iraqi PM commends Spain's recognition of Palestine in call with Spanish PM

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday, where he commended Spain's significant step in recognizing the State of Palestine.

According to a statement from his office, Al-Sudani expressed “appreciation for the Spanish government's support for the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the aggression against innocent people in Gaza.”

During the call, Al-Sudani emphasized that “such positions from major countries have a substantial impact in deterring aggression and preventing the brutal genocide committed against Palestinians,” while highlighting the importance of respecting international and humanitarian laws.

He reiterated Iraq's commitment to promoting security and stability in the region and stressed the need to avoid actions that escalate the conflict.

The Prime Minister also expressed Iraq's desire to “establish a strategic partnership with Spain and involve specialized companies in Iraq's urban and developmental renaissance, which offers an attractive investment environment.” He emphasized pursuing a multifaceted bilateral relationship.

For his part, Prime Minister Sanchez reiterated his invitation for Al-Sudani to visit Spain to further discuss bilateral issues and hold joint committee meetings, aimed at strengthening the partnership and enhancing relations between the two countries.

Earlier today, Sanchez announced the decision in a televised address, emphasizing the goal of achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

This recognition marks a notable achievement for the Palestinian cause, lending international legitimacy to their struggle amidst widespread concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of complicity in inciting genocide and war crimes against Jews.