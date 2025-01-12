Fighters killed in intense clashes between SDF and Turkish-backed factions in Northeast Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported on Sunday that seven of its fighters were killed in ongoing battles across northern and eastern Syria, while 23 Turkish-backed militants were also killed, according to the SDF.

In a statement posted on its website, the SDF said its fighters died during "ongoing resistance to repel Turkish occupation and its mercenaries, as well as against ISIS cells."

The SDF added that "all attacks have been thwarted by our fighters, who have inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy in terms of both personnel and equipment."

Fighting has continued along the southeastern frontlines of Manbij countryside, where 23 Turkish-backed fighters were killed and 36 others wounded.

Turkiye, which maintains a military presence in northern Syria, views the SDF as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), labeling it a terrorist organization.

Last month, Turkish-backed Syrian National Army factions seized control of Manbij in eastern Aleppo after clashes with the SDF.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Kurdish fighters in Syria, giving them an ultimatum to either lay down their weapons or face being "buried in the ground."