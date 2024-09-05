Families of US hostages push for direct deal with Hamas as Biden administration weighs options

Shafaq News/ Relatives of American hostages held by Hamas have urged the Biden administration to explore a unilateral deal with the group to secure their release, five people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

NBC reported that the appeal came during a meeting on Sunday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, following the execution of six hostages, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, by Hamas.

In the meeting, families pressed the White House to consider approaches that bypass Israel, sources said. Administration officials assured them that "every option" would be evaluated, though they emphasized that an agreement involving Israel remains the best path forward.

According to NBC News, one official said, "We have considered all possible options to free the hostages and bring them home to their families. Because of Hamas' demands, there has not been a formal offer for a side deal made because no such deal is possible."

The official continued, "Hamas wants two things that only Israel can deliver: a ceasefire and nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli jails. Every other proposal has gone nowhere because that is what Hamas demands for the hostages."

Talks of a unilateral deal come amid growing concerns within some administration circles and among families that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not agree to a ceasefire with Hamas, which could be critical to any hostage release, the sources added.

There are currently four American hostages believed to be alive, while the US is seeking the remains of three others thought to be dead. In June, NBC News reported that the Biden administration had discussed a potential unilateral deal with Hamas, should ceasefire negotiations with Israel fail. That plan did not progress, as key officials opposed it, and President Joe Biden opted to pursue a broader deal that includes Israel and aims to end the ongoing conflict.

In preparation for a possible unilateral agreement, US officials compiled a list of prisoners whose release Hamas might demand, according to two current and two former officials familiar with the situation. The list includes five individuals convicted of providing material support to Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. These prisoners are serving lengthy sentences, with two leaders of the foundation, Shukri Abu Baker and Ghassan Elashi, receiving 65-year terms.

Preliminary outreach to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries took place around six months ago but did not lead to substantial progress, officials said. One administration source described a unilateral deal as "unrealistic" due to Hamas' demands. "Every other proposal has gone nowhere because that is what Hamas demands for the hostages," the official noted.