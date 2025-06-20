FBI examines anti-Muslim, anti-Jewish hate incidents across US

Shafaq News/ On Friday, New York City police opened an investigation after Zoran Mamdani, a Muslim Democratic candidate for mayor, received a series of phone messages containing direct threats and Islamophobic language.

According to The New York Daily News, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is handling the case following reports that Mamdani was targeted with four threatening voice messages sent at different times. One of the messages allegedly included a threat to blow up Mamdani’s car.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Max Miller, known for his outspoken support of Israel, reported that he and his family were harassed while driving in Ohio by an individual displaying a Palestinian flag. The encounter, which forced Miller to veer off the road, was later described by the lawmaker as an ‘’antisemitic act.’’

These two incidents come amid a broader national rise in hate crimes targeting both Muslim and Jewish communities. According to FBI data, reported anti-Muslim hate crimes rose by 49 % from 2023 to 2024. The Anti-Defamation League separately recorded a record 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the United States in 2024, marking a 344 % increase over five years.