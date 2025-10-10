Mosque attacks spike in UK: Over 20 in 3 months

Shafaq News – London

At least 22 mosques across the UK have been attacked in the past three months — one of the sharpest spikes since 2011 — the anti-Muslim hate monitoring group Tell MAMA reported on Friday.

The announcement came as police investigated a deliberate fire that gutted the Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex. CCTV footage showed two masked suspects pouring accelerant on the entrance before setting it ablaze. No injuries were reported, though the building and a nearby vehicle were destroyed.

In a statement, Tell MAMA Director Iman Atta said the figures highlight a “normalization of anti-Muslim hate,” urging the government to strengthen protections for places of worship. She described the Places of Worship Fund as “inadequate” for current security needs.

According to Tell MAMA and police data, Islamophobic incidents have risen by nearly 20% this year, driven by vandalism, intimidation, and online abuse – "reflecting global tensions," particularly over the Gaza conflict.