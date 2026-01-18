European powers rebuff Trump over Greenland sovereignty

Shafaq News– Brussels

Eight European countries on Sunday reaffirmed their support for Denmark and the people of Greenland, stressing that the island’s future remains a matter solely for Copenhagen and Nuuk.

In a joint statement, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom dismissed renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the Arctic island and criticized Washington’s plans to impose tariffs ranging from 10% to 25% on European imports as of February 1, 2026, portraying the move as political pressure incompatible with relations among allies.

Framing the Arctic security as a European priority, they noted that any military expansion in the region —including liaison officers and limited troop deployments— seeks to preserve stability and presents no threat to any party.

The signatories also reaffirmed that respect for the United Nations Charter, particularly principles concerning territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders, constitutes a clear red line.

Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of the United States acquiring the Arctic island, casting the issue in terms of national security.

Located more than 2,900 kilometers from the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland stands as one of two semi-autonomous territories in the kingdom, alongside the Faroe Islands. The vast Arctic territory carries significant strategic value and extensive mineral resources. Polls conducted in 2024 by Sermitsiaq.AG, one of Greenland’s leading newspapers, showed that while most residents favor independence from Denmark, they reject incorporation into the United States.