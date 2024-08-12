Iran affirms right to retaliate as US and European allies back Israel

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed Iran’s right to respond to any aggression per international standards and expressed a desire to strengthen ties with European countries, while the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy issued a joint statement supporting Israel’s defense against potential Iranian attacks or Tehran-backed groups.

Tasnim International News Agency reported that in response to a call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Pezeshkian emphasized “the need to overcome barriers to enhance relations between Iran and European countries, including Germany, based on mutual friendship, trust, and respect.”

"One of Iran's main policies is to promote peace, stability, and security both regionally and globally."

In this call, Pezeshkian addressed the situation in Palestine, stating, "While the Zionist entity engages in terrorist acts abroad and threatens regional security and global peace by violating international laws, the ongoing crime and genocide in Gaza persist.”

He further stressed that “the world expects European countries, particularly Germany, to act decisively against the Zionist genocide in Gaza rather than support the entity [Israel]."

Moreover, Pezeshkian affirmed that “Iran is committed to international laws and regulations.

"Iran welcomes dialogue with all countries and prioritizes resolving issues through negotiation, but it will not yield to pressure, embargoes, or aggression, and believes it has the right to respond to aggressors in line with international standards," he added.

Pezeshkian statements come after the heightened rhetoric following the assassination of Hamas's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, which the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards blamed on Tel Aviv and its ally Washington.

In turn, the German Chancellor confirmed according to IRNA “Germany's readiness and interest in enhancing relations with Iran across all areas,” while congratulating Dr. Pezeshkian on his presidency of the Islamic Republic and praising his significant contributions.

Furthermore, Scholz highlighted that “establishing peace and security in the region is a key priority for Germany’s policy toward West Asia and the world,” emphasizing “the urgent need to end the war and violence in Gaza and implement a ceasefire.”

According to the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy joint statement, the leaders of all five countries expressed full support for efforts to de-escalate tensions, achieve a ceasefire, and secure the release of hostages in Gaza, endorsing “a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.”

The joint statement affirmed that "there is no further time to lose," expressing “support for Israel against any Iranian threat,” while urging “distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.”

"We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place," it added.

On May 31, President Joe Biden outlined a three-phase ceasefire proposal. Since then, Washington and regional mediators have faced repeated obstacles in arranging a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal. Egypt, the United States, and Qatar have scheduled new ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.