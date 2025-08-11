European leaders to join Trump-Zelenskyy call ahead of Putin summit

Shafaq News – Alaska

European leaders will hold a joint call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, two days before Trump’s planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, US Vice President JD Vance will also join the talks. Delegations from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the UK, the EU, and NATO are expected to confer privately before Trump and Vance enter the discussion.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Washington had assured its European partners they would be consulted ahead of the summit, easing concerns over being sidelined. EU foreign ministers are meeting today to finalize a common stance before the talks.

