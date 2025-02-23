Erdoğan re-elected AKP leader for ninth Term, pledges commitment to Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected as the leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) for the ninth time.

The election results were announced by Abdullah Güler, head of the congress secretariat, who revealed that 1,547 delegates cast their votes out of a possible 1,607. Erdoğan secured all 1,547 votes from those who participated in the vote. "I am deeply grateful to all delegates for re-electing me as the leader of this great party," Erdoğan said in a post on X, expressing his appreciation for the continued support.

The 8th congress, held at the Ankara Sports Hall, also saw the election of new members to the AKP’s Central Decision and Executive Board. Erdoğan noted that the renewal of the party’s leadership structures was a key highlight of the event. "We have renewed our commitment to serving the Turkish people, and we will continue to do so with dedication and without rest," he added.

In his address to delegates, Erdoğan highlighted the achievements of AKP governments since 2002, noting that they have transformed Turkey into a trillion-dollar economy. He emphasized that the AKP has strengthened the country's position in several vital sectors, including defense, automotive, agriculture, and tourism.

"We are now the world leader in drone production," Erdoğan noted, adding that Turkiye ranks 11th globally in defense exports, reflecting the country’s growing influence on the international stage.