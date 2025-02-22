EXCLUSIVE: Former US Official criticizes Trump’s Middle East plan

Shafaq News/ A US official stated on Saturday that President Donald Trump's plan to reshape the Middle East was "not a good one," and cautioned that the current Arab approach to Gaza remained unclear.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, the former Assistant Secretary of State for Politico-Military Affairs, Mark Kimmitt, expressed his belief that Trump's proposal to alter the region would not lead to a better future. "President Donald Trump presented a new plan for changing the Middle East, and I don't think it's a good one for building a better region," Kimmitt said.

Kimmitt also emphasized that the Arab nations have put forward a plan, but its specifics “are not clear."

He outlined that the Arab approach is built around a three-step strategy to rebuild Gaza: “delivering humanitarian aid, reconstructing the region, and finding political solutions to resolve the ongoing Middle East crisis.”

Trump had recently suggested transferring Palestinians in Gaza to other Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt and Jordan to aid reconstruction efforts.