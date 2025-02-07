Gaza plan could threaten peace accord with Israel, Egypt warns US

Shafaq News/ Egypt’s decades-long peace agreement with Israel is under threat due to US President Donald Trump’s recent Gaza proposal, according to an official Egyptian message delivered to Washington, Israel, and European nations, as reported by the Associated Press.

On Thursday, the Egyptian government rejected efforts to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling the plan a "flagrant violation" of international law that could undermine ceasefire talks and destabilize the region. The Egyptian government warned that such actions risk reigniting hostilities and jeopardizing the foundation of regional peace.

Cairo has launched an intense diplomatic campaign against the US proposal, stressing its firm opposition. Egyptian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Egypt had conveyed to the Trump administration and Israel its opposition to any such proposal, warning that the Egypt-Israel peace accord, known as the Camp David Accords, is now at risk.

The message, according to one official, was delivered to the Pentagon, the US Department of State, and members of Congress. A second official stated it was also shared with Israel and European allies including the U.K., France, and Germany.

On Friday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held intensive consultations with several Arab counterparts, including those from Iraq, to discuss the Palestinian issue and coordinate stances.

A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of unified Arab support for Palestine, emphasizing opposition to any plan that seeks to forcibly relocate Palestinians from their land.

The ministry’s statement stressed that this proposal constitutes a gross violation of international law, an infringement of Palestinian rights, and a threat to regional peace and stability. The Arab ministers reaffirmed the need to pursue a just and lasting political solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the 1967 borders, in line with international resolutions.

Minister Shoukry also outlined Egypt’s ongoing efforts to sustain the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ensure the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid. He emphasized Egypt’s continued support for the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to remain in Gaza, and its commitment to reconstruction and recovery efforts without forcing Palestinians out of their homeland.

A Western diplomat in Cairo, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that Egypt had conveyed its strong opposition to the plan through multiple channels. The diplomat added that Egypt views Trump’s proposal as a direct threat to its national security.

He also noted that Egypt had rejected similar suggestions from the Biden administration and European countries early in the war that broke out following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

While Trump unveiled his proposal during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has begun preparations for the "voluntary" relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, despite widespread international condemnation of the plan.

To mitigate backlash, officials from the Trump administration have suggested that the relocation of Palestinians could be temporary, though they have provided little further detail.

On Tuesday, Trump proposed an unprecedented plan that would see the US take control of Gaza for reconstruction and economic development after relocating its Palestinian residents to Egypt and Jordan. Both Egypt and Jordan have swiftly rejected this idea, joining Palestinian leaders and numerous countries worldwide in opposing it.