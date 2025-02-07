Gaza plan could threaten peace accord with Israel, Egypt warns US
On Thursday, the Egyptian government rejected
efforts to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling the plan a "flagrant
violation" of international law that could undermine ceasefire talks and
destabilize the region. The Egyptian government warned that such actions risk
reigniting hostilities and jeopardizing the foundation of regional peace.
Cairo has launched an intense diplomatic campaign
against the US proposal, stressing its firm opposition. Egyptian officials,
speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Egypt had conveyed to the
Trump administration and Israel its opposition to any such proposal, warning
that the Egypt-Israel peace accord, known as the Camp David Accords, is now at
risk.
The message, according to one official, was
delivered to the Pentagon, the US Department of State, and members of Congress.
A second official stated it was also shared with Israel and European allies
including the U.K., France, and Germany.
On Friday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty
held intensive consultations with several Arab counterparts, including those
from Iraq, to discuss the Palestinian issue and coordinate stances.
A statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry
highlighted the importance of unified Arab support for Palestine, emphasizing
opposition to any plan that seeks to forcibly relocate Palestinians from their
land.
The ministry’s statement stressed that this
proposal constitutes a gross violation of international law, an infringement of
Palestinian rights, and a threat to regional peace and stability. The Arab
ministers reaffirmed the need to pursue a just and lasting political solution
to the Palestinian issue, based on the establishment of a Palestinian state
with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the 1967 borders, in line with
international resolutions.
Minister Shoukry also outlined Egypt’s ongoing
efforts to sustain the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ensure the rapid delivery
of humanitarian aid. He emphasized Egypt’s continued support for the legitimate
and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to
remain in Gaza, and its commitment to reconstruction and recovery efforts
without forcing Palestinians out of their homeland.
A Western diplomat in Cairo, who also spoke on
the condition of anonymity, confirmed that Egypt had conveyed its strong opposition
to the plan through multiple channels. The diplomat added that Egypt views
Trump’s proposal as a direct threat to its national security.
He also noted that Egypt had rejected similar
suggestions from the Biden administration and European countries early in the
war that broke out following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern
Israel.
While Trump unveiled his proposal during a White
House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
has begun preparations for the "voluntary" relocation of Palestinians
from Gaza, despite widespread international condemnation of the plan.
To mitigate backlash, officials from the Trump
administration have suggested that the relocation of Palestinians could be
temporary, though they have provided little further detail.
On Tuesday, Trump proposed an unprecedented plan
that would see the US take control of Gaza for reconstruction and economic
development after relocating its Palestinian residents to Egypt and Jordan. Both
Egypt and Jordan have swiftly rejected this idea, joining Palestinian leaders
and numerous countries worldwide in opposing it.