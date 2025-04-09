EU to hit $23B in US goods with new tariffs

Shafaq News/ The European Union said on Wednesday it would impose tariffs on up to $23 billion worth of US goods, escalating tensions sparked by Washington’s duties on European steel, aluminum and other products.

The tariffs will be introduced in three phases starting April 15 and cover a wide range of American exports, the European Commission said in a statement.

The first tranche, valued at $4.2 billion, will apply tariffs of up to 25% on products including steel, aluminum, orange juice, rice and motorcycles.

A second phase, due to take effect on May 16, will target $14.8 billion in goods such as poultry, beef, wheat, clothing and household appliances. A final round, scheduled for December 1, will apply duties on $3.8 billion worth of products including soybeans and almonds.

“The EU remains committed to a rules-based international trading system and to engaging with partners, but it will act decisively to protect its economic interests,” a Commission spokesperson said.

The US tariffs, introduced by President Donald Trump, include a 25% duty on imported metals and a 20% levy on a broad range of other European goods.

The European Commission said it remained open to negotiations with the United States but stressed that any resolution must be based on “mutual respect and adherence to international commitments.”

In Washington, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley on Tuesday introduced the Trade Review Act of 2025, a bill that would require congressional approval within 60 days for any new tariffs to remain in effect.

Trade analysts warned that the dispute between two of the world’s largest economies could disrupt supply chains and contribute to inflationary pressures. “Prolonged tariff battles typically introduce uncertainty into markets and can affect both consumer prices and investment decisions,” said Carla Morgan, senior economist at Global Trade Watch.