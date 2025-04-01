EU officials accuse Putin of stalling ceasefire talks in Ukraine conflict

Shafaq News/ Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "playing for time,” as frustration grows within the European Union (EU) over stalled ceasefire talks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During her unannounced visit to Kyiv, Baerbock stated, "Ukraine is ready for an immediate ceasefire. It is Putin who does not want peace and is continuing his war of aggression, which is a violation of international law."

Her sentiment aligns with observations from other EU officials. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas emphasized that Russia's lack of interest in peace is “evident.”

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called for setting a deadline for Russia to accept a ceasefire to apply pressure on Russia to commit to peace. He also mentioned that US President Donald Trump is “gradually understanding the challenges of dealing Putin.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to these accusations by acknowledging the process as "lengthy" and emphasizing its complexity. He reiterated Russia’s openness to dialogue, despite growing criticism, and maintained that “delays are typical in complex diplomatic negotiations.”

Trump has been involved in efforts to broker a permanent resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict since his comeback to office. His administration also facilitated a 30-day ceasefire proposal, lifting some military aid suspensions to Ukraine.