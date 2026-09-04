Shafaq News- Washington

The European Union has joined the US-led “Operation Economic Outcast” against Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Friday.

Bessent welcomed the bloc’s “strong and early stance,” saying the campaign seeks to prevent Tehran from using the global financial system to finance its nuclear and weapons programs and allied armed groups.

“The world is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime: We will not stop until every remaining financial lifeline has been severed,” he added.

The European Union has officially joined Operation Economic Outcast and we appreciate their strong and early stance. The United States stands firm with our allies in ensuring the murderous Iranian regime cannot exploit the global financial system to fund its nuclear ambitions,… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 3, 2026

The United States launched Operation Economic Outcast last month under President Donald Trump, targeting Iran and those Washington identifies as supporting Tehran, including networks accused of moving Iranian oil and circumventing US sanctions, in what Bessent described as an “unprecedented campaign” to isolate Iran from global economic and financial networks.

The EU expressed its support for the operation as part of efforts to curb Tehran’s “destabilizing activities,” increase economic pressure and support a return to peace talks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the move as an endorsement of US “economic terrorism,” accusing the bloc of yielding its sovereignty, laws and values to Washington.