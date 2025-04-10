EU hits pause: 90-day tariff suspension on US goods

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the European Union announced a 90-day suspension of retaliatory tariffs on US products.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on X that the bloc had acknowledged President Trump’s decision to pause new tariffs and intended to “give negotiations a chance.”

“If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in,” she noted, adding that preparations for additional measures are ongoing and “all options remain on the table.”

The announcement comes a day after Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on new tariffs for most trading partners, while raising duties on Chinese imports to 125%.

