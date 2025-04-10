EU hits pause: 90-day tariff suspension on US goods

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the European Union announced a 90-day suspension of retaliatory tariffs on US products.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on X that the bloc had acknowledged President Trump’s decision to pause new tariffs and intended to “give negotiations a chance.”

“If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in,” she noted, adding that preparations for additional measures are ongoing and “all options remain on the table.”

We took note of the announcement by President Trump.We want to give negotiations a chance.While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days.If negotiations are not satisfactory, our… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 10, 2025

The announcement comes a day after Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on new tariffs for most trading partners, while raising duties on Chinese imports to 125%.