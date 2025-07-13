President Trump threatens new tariffs over "weak" trade deals

Shafaq News - Washington

President Donald Trump is ready to proceed with tariff increases targeting several US trading partners, White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett confirmed on Sunday, citing what the administration considers weak trade proposals.

In a press briefing, Hassett explained that the president reviewed recent offers from countries including Mexico and the European Union but found them unsatisfactory. Unless improved terms are presented, the administration plans to implement a new round of tariffs.

“These tariffs will take effect if the president does not receive agreements he considers acceptable,” Hassett clarified, noting that negotiations with multiple governments are ongoing.

The White House is also considering a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil, which Hassett described as a response to “unconstructive conduct” during trade discussions.

Iraq is among the nations affected, with a 30% tariff set to be imposed on selected goods.

The move comes as the Trump administration increasingly relies on duties both to generate revenue and to apply leverage in trade talks. US Customs collected $26.6 billion in tariffs in June 2025 alone, nearly four times the amount from the same month a year earlier. Treasury Department data shows that cumulative tariff revenue for fiscal year 2025 has already surpassed $100 billion, setting a record high.