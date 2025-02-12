US tariffs on Canada to surge, reaching 50%

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs will push total levies on Canadian goods to 50%, a White House official said on Tuesday.

“Trump's planned 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports would be added onto other levies on Canadian goods, resulting in a total 50% tariff,” the official told Reuters.

A government source told the agency that Canada has not been officially notified about the tariff aggregation, adding that the move "sounds plausible."

Earlier in February, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on most Canadian imports, though these tariffs were suspended for 30 days last week.

Trump later signed orders raising US aluminum tariffs to 25%—up from 10%—and revoking exemptions for certain countries, quota agreements, and hundreds of tariff exclusions on specific steel and aluminum products.

The measure, set to take effect on March 12, was met with opposition from Ottawa, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling it "unacceptable."