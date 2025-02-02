Trump, again: Canada will become 51st US state

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his call for Canada to become the 51st US state, amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa.

Trump argued that the United States provides “hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada,” citing what he called a “trade deficit” between the two nations, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding, “Therefore, Canada should become our cherished 51st state.”

On Saturday, the White House announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing “national security and economic” concerns. The US will impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports unless both countries work with Washington to curb drug smuggling and illegal immigration. Meanwhile, Chinese imports will face an additional 10% tariff on top of existing duties, the White House said.

Trump has previously made similar statements, claiming that the US “does not need Canadian oil, gas, cars, or lumber.” He has also suggested that “removing the imaginary line” between the US and Canada would be beneficial, expressing admiration for Canadians while criticizing what he sees as the “high financial cost of defending them,” arguing that Canada’s vast resources and land could enhance US economic and geopolitical strength.

Canada quickly dismissed Trump's remarks, with Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stating that Canada “will not back down in the face of threats” and will never become part of the United States. She added that Trump's claims reflect “a fundamental misunderstanding of Canada’s strength and independence.”