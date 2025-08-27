Deadly shooting targets Catholic school in Minneapolis

Shafaq News – Minneapolis

A deadly shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, left approximately 20 casualties dead and injured on Wednesday, Minneapolis police confirmed.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the incident as a “horrific” shooting that occurred during the first week of the academic year.

City authorities stated that the suspect has been neutralized and assured residents there is no ongoing threat.

A federal source told Fox News that numerous individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

Two law enforcement officials informed CNN that the suspect was killed at the scene.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he received a comprehensive briefing on the tragic event and affirmed that the White House will continue to closely monitor the situation.