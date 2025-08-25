Date set for Iran–E3 nuclear talks

Shafaq News – Geneva

Iran will meet with the European trio Germany, France, and the United Kingdom (E3) in Geneva on August 26 to discuss nuclear issues and sanctions relief, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Tehran’s delegation will be led by Political Deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, while the three European states are sending their deputy foreign ministers. The talks follow an August 22 call between the European foreign ministers, the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During that call, Araghchi rejected efforts to trigger the Snapback sanctions mechanism, calling it "legally and morally baseless," and warned of consequences if pursued. European ministers, meanwhile, reaffirmed their willingness to pursue a "diplomatic solution."

Negotiations with the United States had collapsed earlier this year after the 12-day Iran–Israel war and subsequent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, leaving Europe as the only active channel for talks.