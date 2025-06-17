Chinese President urges Israel-Iran de-escalation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for restraint in the Israel-Iran conflict and affirmed Beijing’s readiness to support regional stability.

“All parties should work to de-escalate the conflict as soon as possible,” Xi was quoted by Xinhua during talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the China-Central Asia Summit in Astana. He added that China is prepared to “play a constructive role” in restoring peace.

Xi described Israel’s military operations against Iran as a trigger for “sudden escalation” and reiterated China’s opposition to violations of sovereignty or territorial integrity, warning that armed conflict undermines both regional and global interests.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reported that the ministry had begun evacuating nationals from Iran and Israel, with some individuals relocating to neighboring countries.

Strikes continue to escalate between Tehran and Tel Aviv, the most recent incidents being a high-destruction drone and missile barrage from Iran today, which destroyed "strategic Israeli weapons and sites," while Israel struck "military sites" in western Iran.

Israel’s airstrikes have killed at least 224 Iranians—mostly civilians—while Iran’s missile barrages have caused 24 deaths and injured hundreds of Israelis.