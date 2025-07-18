China navigates Iran-Israel tensions to protect regional influence

Shafaq News – Beijing

China has adopted a restrained diplomatic stance amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, stopping short of offering Tehran direct support while urging both sides to de-escalate.

According to a CNN report, Beijing condemned Israeli airstrikes and voiced support for Iran’s sovereignty at the United Nations, but avoided direct entanglement, instead calling for dialogue and regional stability. Analysts say China is seeking to preserve its economic partnerships—especially energy imports—without being drawn into conflict.

Despite strengthening ties with Tehran, including deeper engagement through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Beijing has refrained from aligning militarily with Iran.

