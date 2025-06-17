Iran strikes deep with missiles, drones as Israel evacuates cities

Shafaq News/ Iran escalated its military campaign against Israel on Tuesday by deploying high-destruction drones and launching a new missile barrage targeting central and northern Israel.

The commander of Iran’s Ground Forces announced that Iranian drones successfully destroyed “strategic Israeli weapons and sites,” describing the attack as part of an intensified phase of operations. He added that Iran used “high-impact kamikaze drones” to strike critical infrastructure, without providing further details. The statement follows a declaration earlier in the day by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said its aerospace forces had launched “the most powerful and destructive missile wave to date.”

Israeli media confirmed multiple impacts in central areas. State broadcaster Kan reported that five people were injured in the greater Tel Aviv area when an Iranian missile struck a residential building. Channel 12 said roughly 30 missiles were fired in the latest salvo, with explosions reported in Herzliya, Jerusalem’s outskirts, and the Tel Aviv metropolitan region. Sirens also sounded in the Golan Heights amid reports of a possible drone infiltration.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that two of the injured were transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for treatment. In response to the damage, Israeli authorities initiated civilian evacuations across several cities. According to local media, 1,300 residents were evacuated from Petah Tikva, 300 from Tel Aviv, and at least 60 from Haifa, where Iranian strikes reportedly damaged multiple homes.

Israel’s Home Front Command raised the alert level, and security officials imposed media restrictions on publishing images of missile damage in Herzliya, citing national security concerns.

This marks the sixth wave of declared Iranian missile attacks since the launch of Operation True Promise 3, Iran’s retaliation campaign for Israeli strikes that began on June 13 under Operation Rising Lion. Over the past week, Israel has targeted nuclear scientists, IRGC leadership, and state infrastructure, while Iran has responded with long-range missiles, drones, and explicit threats of continued escalation.