China holds military parade with Xi, Putin and Kim in attendance

Shafaq News – Beijing

China staged one of its largest-ever military parades on Wednesday, with President Xi Jinping hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a show of solidarity among states at odds with the United States and its allies.

The event, described as a “Victory Day” parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of Imperial Japan’s surrender in World War II, marked the first time Xi, Putin, and Kim have appeared together in public. No official US representatives attended the ceremony.

A ground assault formation consisting of new-generation armored vehicles of the PLA Army, including Type-100 tanks and Type-100 fighting vehicles, passed through Tian'anmen Square. pic.twitter.com/jI1oFnmoQ8 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 3, 2025

The parade featured a wide array of China’s most advanced military hardware, including hypersonic missiles, fighter jets, and drone systems. Among the most closely watched were the DF-61 and DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missiles, which Chinese media highlighted for their global strike range and capabilities.