Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

China closes a city bordering Macau amid spread of Omicron

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-15T11:40:54+0000
China closes a city bordering Macau amid spread of Omicron

Shafaq News/ The southern Chinese city of Zhuhai suspended public bus routes on Saturday after detecting at least seven cases of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant there, warning residents not to leave the city.

The coastal city of Zhuhai, which borders the gambling hub Macau, said late Friday Omicron had been detected in one mildly ill and six asymptomatic patients, after launching mass testing due to a case in a neighbouring city.

China is battling a spate of coronavirus outbreaks, including several from the Omicron variant, as the country steps up vigilance against the virus ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

Millions of people across the country have been ordered to stay home in recent weeks, with scores of domestic flights cancelled and factories shut down.

Zhuhai officials have asked residents avoid leaving the city "unless necessary", with those who do required to show negative COVID-19 test results within the past 24 hours.

The city had launched mass testing for its population of 2.4 million people on Friday after a Covid case was detected in neighbouring Zhongshan earlier in the week.

Businesses including beauty salons, card rooms, gyms and cinemas were ordered to close on Thursday, with officials announcing the suspension of public bus routes in parts of the city.

China has kept COVID-19 cases relatively low throughout the pandemic with its zero-tolerance strategy of immediately ordering mass testing and strict lockdowns when infections are detected.

But the fast-spreading Omicron variant has tested that strategy in recent weeks, appearing in the port city of Tianjin close to Beijing before spreading to the central city of Anyang.

The country reported 104 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

related

China's Wuhan to test residents for COVID-19, official says

Date: 2021-08-03 05:29:02
China's Wuhan to test residents for COVID-19, official says

Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

Date: 2020-11-09 12:19:11
Russia and China hold off on congratulating Biden for US election win

China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in U.S., Canada

Date: 2021-03-27 14:57:00
China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in U.S., Canada

China embraces "inclusive Islamic Government" and Russia waits

Date: 2021-08-16 13:34:53
China embraces "inclusive Islamic Government" and Russia waits

Asian Countries Falls Prey To China’s Debt-Trap

Date: 2020-11-26 16:44:21
Asian Countries Falls Prey To China’s Debt-Trap

United States is concerned about Iran-China agreement

Date: 2021-03-29 05:41:32
United States is concerned about Iran-China agreement

Couples in China can have up to three children

Date: 2021-08-20 18:44:24
Couples in China can have up to three children

China claims coronavirus may have started in AUSTRALIA and travelled to Wuhan's wet market

Date: 2020-12-07 09:17:55
China claims coronavirus may have started in AUSTRALIA and travelled to Wuhan's wet market