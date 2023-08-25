Calls for trial of former Iranian reformist President Mohammad Khatami

Shafaq News / Various quarters in Iran are calling for the trial of former reformist President Mohammad Khatami following his strong criticism of the country's governance and his warning of a potential "collapse of the system" if not rectified through "self-reform."

Khatami stated that the ruling approach has "squandered the country's energies and talents." While he urged officials to acknowledge the pain suffered by Iranians, he also criticized the government's handling of its relationship with the people. These remarks were reported by "Jamaran," a website affiliated with the office of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

He further stated, "We are not regretful of the revolution, nor do we reject the Islamic Republic, but what is happening now is far from the Islamic Republic," emphasizing the need for "self-reform" within the governing body.

Khatami faced accusations from "Kayhan," a newspaper affiliated with Ayatollah Khamenei, of "betraying the nation and fomenting chaos," and playing a role as a "pawn for external forces seeking to overthrow the regime." "Kayhan" called for his prosecution and trial. Additionally, "Javan," a newspaper representing the Revolutionary Guards, noted that Iran's Supreme Leader has displayed "maximum tolerance within the bounds of the law" towards Khatami by not pushing him out of the political scene.

The newspaper added, "If you were a person who truly understood the people's pain, you would have felt it during the 30 years you held positions in power."