Iran's former president Mohammad Khatami voices support for demonstrations

Shafaq News/ The former Iranian president Mohammad Khatemi voiced support for the protest movement, describing its slogan as "beautiful."

Khatemi issued a message on the occasion of student's Day, expressing regret for the "pain" caused by the economic, political, and social damage inflicted on the society, and the widespread arrests of students and restrictions on the university, advised the officials to appreciate this presence.

Khatami, a reformist who served as Iran's 5th president, described the slogan "Woman, life, freedom" as "a beautiful message that shows movement towards a better future."

"Freedom and security must not be placed against each other…Freedom must not be trampled on to maintain security...security should not be ignored in the name of freedom." His official media page on Telegram said.

In his statement, Khatami called on officials to "extend students a helping hand" and to recognize the "wrong aspects of governance" with their help before it is too late.