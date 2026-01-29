Iraq tops buyers of Turkish citrus in 2025

Shafaq News– Ankara

Iraq imported more than $544 million worth of citrus fruits from Turkiye in 2025, with mandarin shipments recording a 544% year-on-year increase, according to the state-run Mediterranean Exporters' Associations (AKİB).

The figures showed that Turkiye exported a total of 1.5 million tons of citrus to global markets, with mandarins accounting for 62% of total exports, followed by lemons, oranges, and grapefruit.

Russia ranked second among importers of Turkish citrus (35% growth on a yearly basis), purchasing $461 million, followed by Ukraine with $106.4 million, a 17% more than in 2024. Poland imported with $52 million, and Romania with $48.4 million.