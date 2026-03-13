CENTCOM: US refueling aircraft crash in Iraq kills six crew members

CENTCOM: US refueling aircraft crash in Iraq kills six crew members
2026-03-13T15:01:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft were killed after the plane crashed in western Iraq, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday.

On X, CENTCOM indicated that the aircraft went down on March 12 while operating in a “friendly airspace” during Operation Epic Fury, the US campaign launched against Iran on February 28.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which the command clarified did not result from “hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-aligned armed factions, claimed responsibility for targeting two US KC-135 aircraft in western Iraq within the past 24 hours, portraying the alleged attacks as retaliation for what it described as violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and airspace by “occupying forces.”

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