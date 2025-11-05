Iraq achieves full airstrike autonomy after US training program

Shafaq News – Washington

Iraq’s armed forces have been officially certified to conduct independent airstrikes after completing eight weeks of intensive training under the US-led Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday.

According to CENTCOM, Iraqi pilots achieved 100% targeting accuracy using F-16 and AC-208 aircraft, marking what officials called a “historic step” toward full operational self-reliance in combating ISIS.

Iraqi Security Forces now fully certified for independent airstrikes! ✈️ After 8 weeks of rigorous training with @CJTFOIR, ISF achieved 100% target hits using F-16s & AC-208s—marking a historic step toward @ArmedForcesIQ self-reliance against ISIS.🇮🇶 #IraqSecurity #CounterISIS… — Operation Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) November 4, 2025

The certification followed a live-fire exercise held on October 27, where Iraqi forces managed a full strike mission without US or Global Coalition support. The task force confirmed that Iraqi personnel demonstrated advanced proficiency under realistic combat conditions.

Brigadier General Steven T. Rivera, director of the CJTF-OIR Military Advisory Group, praised the milestone as evidence of Iraq’s growing defense capability. “This achievement shows that Iraqi security forces are ready to suppress ISIS threats independently, anywhere in Iraq,” Rivera said, calling it “a clear example of our successful transition to a bilateral security partnership.”

Established in 2014, CJTF-OIR was created to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the fight against ISIS. Rivera noted that the group’s conventional threat has “significantly diminished” as Iraqi counterterrorism units have strengthened their skills, equipment, and command capacity.

