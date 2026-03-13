CENTCOM: KC-135 crash in Iraq kills four US troops

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

Four US service members were killed after a US KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, CENTCOM explained that the aircraft went down at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12 with six crew members on board, noting that search and recovery efforts remain underway.

The command said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation, stressing that the aircraft’s loss “was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq —an umbrella group of Iran-aligned armed factions— claimed it had targeted two US KC-135 aircraft in western Iraq within the past 24 hours. The group described the attack as a response to violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and airspace by “occupying forces.”