Iraq condemns strike on Italian base in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Friday condemned the overnight March 12attack on an Italian military base in Iraqi Kurdistan, warning that drawing Iraq into the war could dangerously widen the conflict across the region.

According to a statement, Hussein discussed the incident and broader regional developments during a phone call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who reaffirmed Rome’s support for Iraq, expressing readiness to assist the country amid attacks threatening its security and stability.

The discussion also covered the wider implications of the war and possible repercussions for global economic stability, particularly in European markets, with Hussein warning that disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a severe energy crisis. Any halt to Iraqi exports, he noted, would create major economic challenges.

Both sides concluded the call by reaffirming the importance of Iraqi–Italian relations and the need to strengthen cooperation in areas serving shared interests.

