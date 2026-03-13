Iran’s Larijani denounces Israeli strikes during Quds Day rallies in Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani on Friday condemned Israeli strikes during Quds Day demonstrations, describing them as “a sign of Israel’s confusion and weakness.”

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Larijani argued that attacks targeting participants in the annual rallies reflected “fear” and criticized US President Donald Trump for “failing to recognize the determination of the Iranian people.”

📹 حضور مخبر دستیار رهبر شهید انقلاب در راهپیمایی روز جهانی قدس هنگام بمباران محدوده راهپیمایی#روز_قدس pic.twitter.com/e8tyZjxOJ3 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) March 13, 2026

A large explosion rocked central Tehran near crowds gathered for the Quds Day events, observed on the last Friday of Ramadan in protest of Israel’s control over Jerusalem. Iranian state television placed the blast in Ferdowsi Square, near Enghelab Street and close to Tehran University, a major rally point. Footage circulated by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency showed thick gray smoke rising above the area as demonstrators chanted slogans including “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” while other clips captured crowds shouting “God is the greatest.”

Earlier, the Israeli military announced overnight strikes on what it described as “Iranian military infrastructure.” It claimed the attacks targeted a ballistic missile facility in Shiraz, air defense systems and weapons production sites in Tehran, and security headquarters linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Ahvaz.