CENTCOM says Iran naval threat to shipping over, deploys USS Tripoli to region

Shafaq News- Washington (Updated at 18:47)

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that Iranian naval forces no longer endanger global shipping, amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

“For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over,” CENTCOM said, attaching a video showing a strike on a vessel without identifying the location or timing.

For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over. pic.twitter.com/J4WUwpfU24 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

Meanwhile, about 3,500 US Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA 7) have arrived in CENTCOM’s area of responsibility as of March 27, with the command confirming the America-class amphibious assault ship “serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit,” supported by transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

On Friday, Iranian media reported the killing of Behnam Rezai, deputy head of naval intelligence in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whom Israel described as responsible for efforts to close the strait. Tehran has said the waterway, handling roughly 20–25% of global seaborne oil trade, remains open to international shipping except for vessels linked to the United States and its allies.

The IRGC warned that navigation through the strait would face “strict measures” after US President Donald Trump extended a deadline for Iran to allow full transit by 10 days to April 6.