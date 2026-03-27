IRGC naval intelligence chief assassinated

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran said on Friday that the head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Behnam Rezaei, has been assassinated.

State television reported the killing without providing details on the circumstances or location. The announcement follows earlier Israeli claims that it killed senior IRGC naval commander Alireza Tangsiri and other officers, including Rezaei, in recent strikes.

Tangsiri had led the IRGC Navy since 2018.