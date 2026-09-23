Shafaq News- Washington

The US military has redirected 115 commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since Washington resumed its “steel wall blockade” on Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

As of Sept. 23, CENTCOM forces have redirected 115 commercial vessels to maintain strict enforcement of America's 🇺🇸 steel wall blockade. pic.twitter.com/6CW8sljNFt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 23, 2026

On Monday, ship-tracking firm Kpler reported that traffic through the maritime gateway had fallen sharply, with just 17 commodity vessels crossing over the weekend.

Before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28, about 125 large commercial vessels typically passed through Hormuz each day, accounting for roughly 20% of the world’s oil. These included oil tankers, gas carriers, bulk carriers and container ships.