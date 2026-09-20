Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since Washington resumed its blockade of Iran on July 14, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

The vessels were rerouted to ensure compliance with US maritime directives, CENTCOM added.

A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). As of Sept. 20, CENTCOM forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance. pic.twitter.com/IP8mBJqkUG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 20, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he was “probably open” to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York during the UN General Assembly. He also described himself as being in “decision-making mode” over Iran and anticipated major developments in the near future, without disclosing what they would be.