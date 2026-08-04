US claims safe passage through Hormuz

US claims safe passage through Hormuz
2026-08-04T22:57:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains possible via the southern route, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday, stressing its continued efforts to facilitate maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Describing Iranian actions in the area as “unwarranted aggression,” CENTCOM stated that it has helped more than 1,000 commercial vessels safely transit the Strait over the past three months.

Earlier today, US disclosed that 45 commercial vessels had been rerouted since the resumption of its naval blockade on Iran on July 14.

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