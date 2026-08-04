US claims safe passage through Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains possible via the southern route, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday, stressing its continued efforts to facilitate maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Describing Iranian actions in the area as “unwarranted aggression,” CENTCOM stated that it has helped more than 1,000 commercial vessels safely transit the Strait over the past three months.

The southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains free and open for all commercial vessels seeking to transit the international waterway. Over the past three months, U.S. forces have assisted more than 1,000 vessels in successfully transiting the strait despite unwarranted… pic.twitter.com/TcszH0GimG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 4, 2026

Earlier today, US disclosed that 45 commercial vessels had been rerouted since the resumption of its naval blockade on Iran on July 14.