Beijing metro accident leaves more than 100 injured

Shafaq News / An evening rush-hour accident on the Beijing metro left 102 people with fractures after a rear-end collision on an above-ground section of tracks, state media said.

The Chinese capital – where such incidents are rare – has been hit by snowstorms in recent days, affecting operating conditions and resulting in transport delays across the city.

The accident occurred just before 7pm Thursday, when the last two cars of a metro train separated from the carriages in front of them, authorities initially reported.

As of about 11pm, “a total of 515 people were sent to the hospital for examination, of which 102 suffered fractures”, state-run broadcaster CCTV reported Friday.

By 6am Friday, 423 people had been released from the hospital, said CCTV, adding that 67 others were still receiving treatment while 25 people were under observation. No deaths had been recorded, state media said.

A preliminary investigation into the incident found the snowy weather had caused slippery tracks and a “signal degradation”, resulting in a rear-end collision, the report stated.

Social media users reported seeing passengers fall to the ground, with some complaining of back pain.

Media images showed riders on the floor and partial lighting outages, while some commuters used emergency hammers to try to break the train windows to escape.

In other videos, firefighters were seen helping to evacuate an elderly rider, while stranded passengers made their way through deep snow to leave the scene.

The train was travelling on an above-ground section of track when the accident happened near Xi’erqi Station as it headed toward Changping district in the northern part of the city.

(The Guardian)