Beijing expects challenges in next stage of US-Iran talks

Shafaq News- Beijing/ Islamabad

The next round of Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran is expected to be "more difficult" than the first, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in a phone call on Tuesday.

According to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry, Wang welcomed the first phase of the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, and called for continued efforts to advance negotiations and promote peace in the Middle East.

He added that achieving lasting peace in the Middle East and the Gulf region would require sustained efforts from all parties, and China is prepared to work with Pakistan toward that goal, stressing that the United Nations Security Council should play a larger role in helping the parties reach a final deal.

Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar pointed to the importance of implementing the understandings and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for the global economy, energy security, and international trade.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that the MoU with Iran had entered a second phase. He said that the deal was intended to ensure that Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, warning that "all hell will rain down" on Tehran if it seeks one.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States will allow Iran to immediately resume oil and fuel sales under the war-ending agreement. Citing informed sources, the newspaper indicated that sanctions relief covering oil exports, as well as related banking, shipping, and insurance services, will take effect once the MoU is formally signed on Friday. The continuation of those exemptions will depend on Tehran's compliance with commitments related to Hormuz and the nuclear program.