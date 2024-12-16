Bashar Al-Assad breaks silence, details dramatic exit from Damascus

Shafaq News/ Former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, broke his silence, on Monday, about the dramatic fall of Damascus and his unexpected departure from power.

In the statement, Al-Assad described the overthrow of his regime as “a moment when international terrorism sought to portray itself as a liberation revolution for Syria.”

Dismissing claims of a preplanned departure, the former president clarified that he remained in Damascus until the early hours of December 8 2024, fulfilling his duties, adding, “As the situation worsened, I coordinated with Russian officials to move to Latakia to continue overseeing military operations.”

Upon arriving at the Russian Hmeimim airbase, Al-Assad said it became clear that Syrian forces had withdrawn from all frontlines, with the fall of the last military positions and intensified drone attacks on the base itself. “Moscow ordered an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of December 8, following the collapse of Damascus and the paralysis of state institutions,” he unveiled.

The former president also stated that he never sought power for personal gain but viewed himself as “a leader driven by a national project.” While acknowledging that the fall of the state rendered his position meaningless, Assad reaffirmed his loyalty to Syria and its people, expressing hope for the nation’s eventual recovery and independence.