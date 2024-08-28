Amnesty International calls on EU to impose an arms embargo on Israel

Shafaq News/ Amnesty International on Sunday urged the European Union (EU) to impose an arms embargo on Israel and halt investments or trade with Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

The appeal was made in a letter addressed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and published by the German News Agency (dpa) on Wednesday.

The organization’s call for policy change comes ahead of a scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Amnesty International argues that EU countries, by supplying weapons, technology, and equipment to Israel, are complicit in supporting Israel’s illegal occupation and settlement policies.

In July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories violate the international law. Although the court's opinion is not legally binding, it implies a responsibility for EU countries to refrain from endorsing or perpetuating the status quo created by Israel.

Amnesty International has also urged the European Commission to reassess the EU-Israel partnership agreement in light of human rights obligations.