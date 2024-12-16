AANES proposes initiative for Syrian dialogue, demand halt to military operations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) unveiled a dialogue initiative, calling for urgent talks with opposition-controlled authorities in Damascus.

“Cooperation with the new authorities in Damascus is in the interest of all Syrians,” the AANES said in a statement, urging all sides to halt fighting and focus on rebuilding the country.

The proposal includes convening an emergency meeting in Damascus to unify perspectives on the transitional phase and ensure fair distribution of economic resources among all regions of Syria.

The Self-Administration also called for the preservation of Syria’s territorial integrity and the protection of the country from Turkish attacks, which it described as a pressing threat.

The AANES further reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism, particularly to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, through ongoing cooperation between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the international coalition.

It also called for an end to foreign occupations, urging that “decisions about Syria’s future should be left to the Syrian people while adhering to principles of good neighborly relations.”

Indicating key priorities for Syria’s future, it called for “women’s active participation in the political process and the return of displaced populations to their homes, while preserving their cultural heritage and ending demographic change policies.”

Welcoming the constructive role of Arab states, the United Nations, the international coalition, and other influential global actors, the administration encouraged them “to play a positive and effective role in supporting the Syrian people, fostering dialogue among Syria’s diverse communities, and ensuring stability and security, while halting foreign interference in Syrian affairs.”